HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team got ready for the Vermilion County Tournament on Friday with a 67-29 win over Urbana University High.
Anthony Zamora had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornjerkers, while Kendrick Sigerill led the team with 29 points, Preston VanDeVeer had 10, Wyatt Eisenmann and Mason Rush each had five points and Owen Root and Ethan Steiner each had four.
The Cornjerkers will start play in the tournament on Saturday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
