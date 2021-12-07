HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area prep boys basketball took on a high-powered St. Joseph-Ogden team on Tuesday and lost 75-46.
Ben Brown had 12 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Preston Van De Veer had 11 and Anthony Zamora had seven points.
Hoopeston Area will try to regroup against Salt Fork on Saturday.
At Hoopeston
St. Joseph-Ogden 75, Hoopeston Area 46
St. Joseph-Ogden (75) — Brazelton 0 0-0 0, Jacob 3 0-0 6, Carens 1 0-0 2, Taylor 3 0-0 8, Smith 6 2-2 15, Landers 1 0-0 3, Grimsley 0 0-0 0, Wayland 1 0-0 2, Trimble 1 0-0 3, Ochs 0 0- 0, Beyers 2 1-1 5, Atwood 1 0-0 2, Pence 8 0-0 18, Ingram 5 0-0 11. Totals: 32 3-3 75.
Hoopeston Area (46) — Nick Hofer 3 0-0 7, Anthony Zamora 4 1-2 10, Preston Van de Veer 4 3-3 11, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 5 0-0 12, Ethan Steiner 3 0-1 6. Totals: 19 4-6 46.
St. Joe-Ogden;19;21;23;12;—;75
Hoopeston;10;14;9;13;—;46
3-point field goals — St. Joe-Ogden 8 (Taylor 2, Pence 2, Ingram, Smith, Landers, Trimble); Hoopeston Area 4 (Brown 2, Hofer, Zamora). Total fouls — St. Joe-Ogden 9, Hoopeston Area 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.