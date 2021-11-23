GIBSON CITY — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team fell to Prairie Central 63-31on Tuesday in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament.
Anthony Zamora led the Cornjerkers with 13 points, while Owen Root had 11 and Nick Hofer added five.
Hoopeston Area will continue play in the tournament on Friday against Lexington.
At Gibson City
Prairie Central 63, Hoopeston Area 31
Prairie Central (63) — Krane 2 0-0 4, Elder 1 0-0 2, Stark 0 0-0 0, Hawthorn 3 0-0 7, Good 6 1-3 13, Curl 1 0-0 2, Lazzell 7 1-2 16, Pallmore 4 0-0 9, Fehr 3 0-0 6, Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Decker 2 0-0 4, Hanson 0 0-0 0, Schafer 0 0-0 0, Steindinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 2-5 63.
Hoopeston Area (31) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Dylan Judy 0 0-0 0, Nick Hofer 2 0-0 5, Anthony Zamora 3 6-7 13, Evan Lile 0 0-0 0, Preston Van De Veer 1 0-2 2, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Isaias Diaz 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 5 0-0 11, Ethan Steiner 0-1 0. Totals: 11 6-10 31
Prairie Central;14;13;21;15;—;63
Hoopeston;10;5;14;2;—;31
3-point field goals — Prairie Central 3 (Hawthorn2, Lazzell, Pallmore); Hoopeston Area 3 (Hofer, Zamora, Root). Total fouls — Prairie Central 16, Hoopeston Area 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
