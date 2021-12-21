Hoopeston logo

WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team ended play at the Watseka Holiday Tournament with a 51-41 loss to Peotone in the fifth-place game.

Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers with 18 points, while Nick Hofer had 12 points and Anthony Zamora  added nine points.

At Watseka

Peotone 51, Hoopeston Area 41

Peotone (51) — Graffeo 1 0-0 3, Heflin 3 1-2 9, Kibelkis 6 6-7 23, McGrath 3 0-0 8, Volone 2 0-0 6, Gesswain 1 0-0 2, Krska 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-9 51.

Hoopeston Area (41) — Nick Hofer 4 1-2 12, Anthony Zamora 3 3-4 9, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 1 0-0 2, Ben Brown 7 4-4 18, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-10 41.

Peotone;8;21;11;19;—;51

Hoopeston;7;7;14;13;— ;41

3-point field goals — Peotone 12 (Kibelkis 5, Heflin 2, McGrath 2, Volone 2, Graffeo); Hoopeston Area 3 (Hofer 3). Total fouls — Peotone 8 Hoopeston Area 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.

