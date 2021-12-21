WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team ended play at the Watseka Holiday Tournament with a 51-41 loss to Peotone in the fifth-place game.
Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers with 18 points, while Nick Hofer had 12 points and Anthony Zamora added nine points.
At Watseka
Peotone 51, Hoopeston Area 41
Peotone (51) — Graffeo 1 0-0 3, Heflin 3 1-2 9, Kibelkis 6 6-7 23, McGrath 3 0-0 8, Volone 2 0-0 6, Gesswain 1 0-0 2, Krska 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-9 51.
Hoopeston Area (41) — Nick Hofer 4 1-2 12, Anthony Zamora 3 3-4 9, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 1 0-0 2, Ben Brown 7 4-4 18, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-10 41.
Peotone;8;21;11;19;—;51
Hoopeston;7;7;14;13;— ;41
3-point field goals — Peotone 12 (Kibelkis 5, Heflin 2, McGrath 2, Volone 2, Graffeo); Hoopeston Area 3 (Hofer 3). Total fouls — Peotone 8 Hoopeston Area 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
