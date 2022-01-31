MILFORD — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team tried to rally in the second half, but could not beat Milford in a 45-39 loss on Monday.
Ben Brown had 21 points for the Cornjerkers, who were down 24-15 at half, but outscored the Bearcats 24-21 in the second half, while Nick Hofer had seven and Anthony Zamora, Preston Van De Veer and Owen Root each had three.
Adin Portwood had 17 for Milford, while Nicholas Warren had nine and Sawyer Laffoon added eight.
At Milford
Milford 45, Hoopeston Area 39
Hoopeston Area (39) — Nick Hofer 1 4-4 7, Anthony Zamora 1 1-2 3, Preston Van de Veer 1 0-0 3, Mason Rush 1 0-0 2, Owen Root 1 0-0 3, Ben Brown 7 7-10 21. Totals: 12 12-16 39.
Milford (45) — Sawyer Laffoon 2 3-4 8, Andrew White 2 0-0 5, RJ Mann 0 0-0 0, Nicholas McKinley 1 0-0 2, William Teig 2 0-0 4, Adin Portwood 6 0-0 17, Nicholas Warren 4 1-2 9. Totals: 17 4-6 45.
Hoopeston;5;10;13;11;—;39
Milford;13;11;8;13;—;45
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 3 (Hofer, Van de Veer, Root); Milford 7 (Portwood 5, White, Laffoon). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 15, Milford 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
