BEMENT — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team fell to Cerro Gordo on Tuesday.
Preston Van De Veer had 19 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Nick Hofer had 10 and Anthony Zamora and Owen Root each had five.
At Bement
Cerro Gordo 64, Hoopeston Area 42
Hoopeston Area (42) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Nick Hofer 4 0-0 10, Anthony Zamora 2 1-1 5, Evan Lile 0 0-0 0, Preston Van de Veer 6 2-2 19, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 2 1-3 5, Ben Brown 1 1-2 3, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-8 42.
Cerro Gordo (64) — Howell 0 0-0 0, Warren 3 1-2 8, Young 0 0-0 0, Lents 0 0-0 0, Montes 0 0-0 0, Brown 17 6-8 40, Watrerhouse 4 0-0 8, Gower 0 0-0 0, Alumbaugh 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 1-2 5, Mozie 1 1-2 3, Ferguson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 9-14 64.
Hoopeston;11;11;10;10;—;42
Cerro Gordo;17;14;20;13;—;64
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 7 (Van de Veer 5, Hofer 2); Cerro Gordo 1 (Warren). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 13, Cerro Gordo 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.