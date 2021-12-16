MILFORD — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team fell to Iroquois West 56-47 on Thursday in the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Ben Brown had 20 points for the Cornjerkers, while Nick Hofer had 13 points and Anthony Zamora and Owen Root each had seven points.
At Milford
Iroquois West 56, Hoopeston Area 47
Iroquois West (56) — Rhodes 3 2-2 11, McMullan 3 6-9 14, Read 0 0-0 0, Meents 1 0-0 2, Zavala 1 0-0 3, Frank 4 0-0 8, Tilstra 0 1-2 1, Leonard 8 1-4 17. Totals: 20 10-17 56.
Hoopeston Area (47) — Nick Hofer 5 0-0 13, Anthony Zamora 3 1-1 7, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 3 0-0 7, Ben Brown 9 2-3 20, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3-7 47.
Iroquois West;14;11;12;19;—;56
Hoopeston;14;16;5;12;—;47
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 6 (Rhodes 3, McMullen 2, Zavala); Hoopeston Area 4 (Hofer 3, Root). Total fouls — Iroquois West 11, Hoopeston Area 15. Fouled out — Brown. Technical fouls — none.
