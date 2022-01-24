HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team did just enough on Monday to beat Urbana University High 72-65 on Monday.
Ben Brown had a career-high 37 points for the Cornjerkers, while Anthony Zamora had 12 and Nick Hofer and Preston Van de Veer each added 10 points.
The Cornjerkers will play Iroquois West on Tuesday.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 72, Urbana University High 65
Uni-High (65) — Chen 1 0-0 2, Kyles 1 0-0 3, Mok-Chin 8 2-2 20, Vasireddy 3 0-0 8, Evenson 7 0-0 18, Chermla 6 1-1 14, Favila 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 3-3 65.
Hoopeston Area (72) — Nick Hofer 5 0-0 10, Anthony Zamora 4 4-6 12, Preston Van De Veer 4 1-2 10, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 1 1-1 3, Ben Brown 17 2-3 37. Totals: 31 8-12 72.
Uni-High;12;22;13;18;—;65
Hoopeston;15;13;19;25;—;72
3-point field goals — Uni-High 10 (Evenson 4, Vasireddy 2, Mok-Chin 2, Kyles, Chernla); Hoopeston Area 2 (Van de veer, Brown). Total fouls — Uni-High 11, Hoopeston Area 4. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
