DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team poured on the offense on Thursday as the Cornjerkers beat Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Ben Brown had 37 points for the Cornjerkers, who were only up 18-16 after the first quarter, but outscored the Hilltoppers 17-6 in the second quarter to give them the lead for good. Preston Van de Veer had 16 points, while Nick Hofer had 12 points.
Jason Craig had 20 points to lead the Hilltoppers, while Aidan Gallagher had eight points and Jerry Reed and CL Dye each had five.
Both teams will be in action on Friday with the Cornjerkers going to Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while the Hilltoppers will host Oakwood.
At Danville
Hoopeston Area 77, Schlarman Academy 42
Hoopeston Area (77) — Wyatt Eisenmann 1 0-0 3, Nick Hofer 4 1-2 12, Anthony Zamora 2 1-2 5, Preston Van de Veer 6 0-0 16, Mason Rush 10-0 2, Ben Brown 16 4-4 37, Ethan Steiner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 6-8 77.
Schlarman (42) — Jerry Reed 2 0-0 5, CL Dye 2 1-3 5, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 1 0-0 2, Jason Craig 8 1-2 20, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Aidan Gallagher 3 2-2 8, Damian Linares 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-7 42.
Hoopeston;18;17;22;20;—;77
Schlarman;16;6;12;10;—;42
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 9 (Van de Veer 4, Hofer 3, Eisenmann, Brown); Schlarman 4 (Craig 3, Reed). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 12,
