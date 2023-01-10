HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team was able to turn away Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Anthony Zamora had 15 points for the Cornjerkers, while Owen Root had 13 and Kendrick Sigrill added nine.
Jerry Reed had 22 points to lead all scorers for the Hilltoppers, while Jerrius Atkinson and CL Dye each had five points.
The Conrjerkers will play Urbana University on Friday while Schlarman will play North Vermillion on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.