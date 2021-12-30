HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team beat Fisher 52-35 on Thursday in non-conference action.
Ben Brown and Preston Van De Veer each had 18 points for the Cornjerkers, while Nick Hofer had 12 and Anthony Zamora added four points.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 52, Fisher 35
Fisher (35) — Liestman 1 0-0 2, Todd 0 0-0 , Booth 3 1-2 7, Bishop 1 0-0 3, Smith 4 0-0 9, Terven 6 1-2 14, Epperson 0 0-0 0, Ptoff 0 0-0 0, Sommer 0 0--0 0, Hinton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2-4 35.
Hoopeston Area (52) — Nick Hofer 4 1-4 12, Anthony Zamora 2 0-2 4, Preston Van de Veer 8 0-0 18, Mason Rush 0 09-0 0, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 6 5-6 18, Ethan Steinber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-12 52.
Fisher;11;4;11;9;—;35
Hoopeston;21;14;9;8;—;52
3-point field goals — Fisher 3 (Bishop, Smith, Terven); Hoopeston Area 6 (Hofer 3, Van de Veer 2, Brown). Total fouls — Fisher 7, Hoopeston Area 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
