HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team found a way to get past Armstrong-Potomac 57-47 on Saturday.
Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers with 22 points, while Nick Hofer had 14 points, while Anthony Zamora had 10 and Preston Van de Veer added six.
Brody Howard led Armstrong-Potomac with 24 points, while Evan Schluter had 11 points and Luke Gordon added six.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 57, Armstrong-Potomac 47
Armstrong-Potomac (47) — Nathan Rogers 1 0-0 3, Aldon Crozier 1 0-2 2, Eli Kennel 0 0-0 0, Brody Howard 8 8-11 24, Evan Schulter 5 1-1 11, Luke Gordon 3 0-0 6, Cain Buhr 0 0-0 0, Dawson McMasters 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 10-16 47.
Hoopeston Area (57) — Wyatt Eisenmann 1 0-0 3, Nick Hofer 4 4-4 14, Anthony Zamora 3 4-7 10, Preston Van de Veer 2 1-2 6, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 1 0-0 2, Ben Brown 9 3-4 22. Totals: 20 12-17 57.
A-P;13;10;10;14;—;47
Hoopeston;11;19;12;5;— ;57
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Rogers); Hoopeston Area 5 (Hofer 2, Eisenmann, Van de Veer, Brown). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 16, Hoopeston Ara 14. Fouled out — Schulter. Technical fouls — none.
