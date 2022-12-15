MILFORD — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team lost 70-67 to Milford to open ip the Watseka Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
Anthony Zamora had 19 points for the Cornjerkers, while Preston VanDeVeer had 13, Kendrick Sigrill had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Wyatt Eisenmann had 12 points and Owen Root added eight points.
The Cornjerkers will face St. Anne on Friday at Watseka.
Westville also played in tournament action and lost to Cissna Park 37-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.