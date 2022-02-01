GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team could not bring out the offense as it lost to Iroquois West 68-40 on Tuesday.
Ben Brown had 14 points for the Cornjerkers, who was down 32-18 at halftime, while Anthony Zamora had 13 points, Nick Hofer had six and Preston Van de Veer added five points.
At Gilman
Iroquois West 68, Hoopeston Area 40
Hoopeston Area (40) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Dylan Judy 0 0-0 0, Nick Hofer 2 0-0 6, Anthony Zamora 6 1-2 13, Preston Van de Veer 1 2-2 5, Mason Rush 1 0-0 2, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 5 4-4 14, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-8 40.
Iroquois West (68) — Rhodes 2 0-0 6, Izquierdo 0 0-0 0, McMillian 5 0-0 14, Read 1 0-0 2, Meents 0 0-0 0, Zavala 3 0-0 8, Manchen 0 0-0 0, Frank 4 0-0 10, Tilstra 1 0-0 2, Manahan 1 0-0 3, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Leonard 10 3-5 23. Totals: 27 3-5 68.
Hoopeston;10;8;12;10;—;40
Iroquois West;16;16;14;22;— 68
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 3 (Hofer 2, Van De Veer); Iroquois West 11 (McMillian 4, Rhodes 2, Zavala 2, Frank 2, Manahan). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 6, Iroquois West 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
