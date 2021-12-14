HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball game came out of halftime blazing on Tuesday against Westville.
The Cornjerkers were down 30-20 at halftime, but would outscore the Tigers 44-28 as they would win 64-58.
Anthony Zamora had 22 points for Hoopeston Area, while Preston Van de Veer had 17 points, Ben Brown had 15 points, Nick Hofer had six and Mason Rush added four.
Kamden Maddox had 23 points to lead Westville, while Drew Wichtowski had 17 and Landen Haurez had 13 and Bryce Burnett added five.
Both teams will start play at the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Thursday. The Tigers will face Milford, while the Cornjerkers will play Iroquois West.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 64, Westville 58
Westville (58) — Cole Maxwell 0 0-0 0, Landon Haurez 5 3-4 13, Will Terry 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 7 3-8 17, Kamden Maddox 9 1-2 23, Quentin Bina 0 0-0 0, Bryce Burnett 1 3-3 5. Totals: 22 10-17 58.
Hoopeston Area (64) — Nick Hofer 2 0-0 6, Anthony Zamora 6 9-11 22, Evan Lile 0 0-0 0, Preston Van de Veer 7 1-4 17, Mason Rush 2 0-0 4, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 5 5-7 15. Totals: 22 15-22 64.
Westville;17;13;14;14;—;58
Hoopeston;12;8;29;15;— ;64
3-point field goals — Westville 4 (Maddox 4); Hoopeston Area 5 (Hofer 2, Van de Veer 2, Zamora). Total fouls — Westville 14, Hoopeston Area 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.