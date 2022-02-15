HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team beat Chrisman 55-43 to end the regular season on Tuesday.
Ben Brown had 20 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Nick Hofer had nine and Anthony Zamora and Preston Van de Veer each had eight.
Dyas Miller had 12 points to lead the Cardinals, while Karson Lewsader and Mason Cronkhite each had 10 points.
Hoopeston Area will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Saturday in regional action.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 55, Chrisman 43
Chrisman (43) — Landen Alexander 0 0-0 0, Triston Lehmkuhl 2 0-0 4, Karson Lewsader 5 0-0 10, Linkton Snedeker 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Neal 0 0-0 0, Mason Cronkhite 4 0-0 10, Dyas Miller 5 0-0 12, Garrett Wells 0 0-0 0, Connor Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1-1 43.
Hoopeston Area (55) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Nick Hofer 3 1-2 9, Anthony Zamora 3 2-2 8, Preston Van de Veer 3 0-0 8, Mason Rush 1 0-0 2, Isaias Diaz 1 0-0 3, Owen Root 2 0-0 5, Ben Brown 6 8-9 20. Totals: 19 11-13 55.
Chrisman;9;17;4;13;—;43
Hoopeston;16;12;14;13;—;55
3-point field goals — Chrisman 4 (Cronkhite 2, Miller 2); Hoopeston Area 6 (Hofer 2, Van de Veer 2, Diaz, Root). Total fouls — Chrisman 15, Hoopeston Area 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
