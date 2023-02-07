WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team used a strong second half to beat Watseka 58-45 on the road on Tuesday.
Owen Root had 16 points to lead the Cornjerkers, who outscored the Warriors 29-15 in the second half, while Anthony Zamora and Kendrick Sigerill each had 15 points and Preston Van DeVeer added seven points.
The Cornjerkers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Friday.
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area 58, Watseka 45
Hoopeston Area (58) — Wyatt Eisenmann 1 0-0 2, Trenton Montez 1 1-3 3, Preston VanDeVeer 2 2-2 7, Zach Huchel 0 0-0 0, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Anthony Zamora 6 3-4 15, Owen Root 6 4-5 16, Kendrick Sigerill 6 3-6 15, Ethan Stiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-20 58.
Watseka (45) — Hagen Hoy 6 0-0 17, Quinn Starkey 0 0-0 0, Evan LaBelle 6 0-0 12, Tucker Milk 2 0-0 4, Myles Lynch 2 0-0 4, Dane Martin 3 2-3 8. Totals: 18 2-3 45.
Hoopeston;17;12;13;16;—;58
Watseka;17;13;9;6;— ;45
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 1 (VanDeVeer); Watseka 5 (Hoy 5). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
