HOOPESTON — After scoring 37 points on Monday, Hoopeston Area's Ben Brown scored 26 points as the Cornjerkers beat Cissna Park 58-51 on Tuesday.
Owen Root had 11 points for Hoopeston Area, while Anthony Zamora had eight and Nick Hofer and Preston Van De Veer each had six points.
The Cornjerkers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 58, Cissna Park 51
Cissna Park (51) — Ethan Huse 1 0-0 3, Gavin Savoree 2 0-0 6, Chase Petry 0 0-0 0, Colson Carley 1 0-0 3, Tyler Newukomm 2 0-0 6, Malaki Verkler 10 2-6 22, Gavin Spitz 4 1-2 9, Gabe Bohlmann 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-8 51.
Hoopeston Area (58) — Nick Hofer 2 1-4 6, Anthony Zamora 3 2-2 8, Preston Van De Veer 1 4- 66, Mason Rush 0 1-2 1, Owen Root 5 0-0 11, Ben Brown 10 5-9 26, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-23 58.
Cissna Park;15;9;11;16;—;51
Hoopeston;13;13;20;12 ;— ;58
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 6 (Savoree 2, Neukomm 2, Huse, Carley); Hoopeston Area 3 (Brown, Root, Hofer). Total fouls — Cissna Park 16, Hoopeston Area 12. Fouled out — Spitz. Technical fouls — none.
