GILMAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team had some good news and bad news on Friday.
Senior Dalton Hobick got past the 1,000 point mark, but the Comets lost a close 35-33 decision to Iroquois West.
Hobick and Brody Taflinger each had 12 points for the Comets, while Tanner Pichon added seven points.
The Comets are 19-8 and 6-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Salt Fork on Tuesday.
At Gilman
Iroquois West 35, Oakwood 33
Oakwood (33) — Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 6 0-0 12, Dalton Hobick 5 0-2 12, Jackson Dudley 0 0-0 0, Tanner Pichon 2 3-4 7, Alec Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3-6 33.
Iroquois West (35) — Izqueirdo 1 0-0 3, Alverado 0 0-0 0, CMiller 5 2-3 13, Meents 1 0-0 3, Read 1 0-0 2, R. Manahan 0 0-0 0, K Manahan 0 0-0 0, Leonard 6 2-7 14. Totals: 14 4-12 35.
Oakwood;8;11;9;5;—;33
Iroquois West;8;9;2;16;— ;35
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Hobick 2); Iroquois West 3 (Izquiredo, McMillan, Meents). Total fouls — Oakwood 14, Iroquois West 10. Fouled out — Pichon. Technical fouls — none.
