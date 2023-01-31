FITHIAN — Oakwood's Dalton Hobick tied the single game scoring record in school history with 40 points as the Comets beat Westville 79-59 on Tuesday.
Hobick scored 14 of those points in the fourth quarter as the Comets had 26 points to build the lead. Tanner Pichon had 14 points, while Jackson Dudley had 10 and Brody Taflinger added eight points.
Drew Wichtowski had 32 points to lead the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 13 and Landon Haurez added six points.
The Comets will face Iroquois West on Friday, while the Tigers will face Chrisman on Friday.
At Fithian
Oakwood 79, Westville 59
Westville (59) — Zach Russell 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 2 2-2 6, Kamden Maddix 5 2-2 13, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 10 6-8 32, Easton Barney 1 2-4 4, Matthew Darling 2 0-0 4, Tyler Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-12 59.
Oakwood (79) — Joshua Ruch 2 0-0 4, Brody Taflinger 3 0-0 8, Cort Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 17 0-0 40, Jackson Dudley 4 0-0 10, Tanner Pichon 7 0-0 14, Alec Harrison 1 1-2 3. Totals: 34 1-2 79.
Westville;16;17;12;14;—;59
Oakwood;18;21;14;26;— ;79
3-point field goals — Westville 7 (Wichtowski 6, Maddox); Oakwood 10 (Hobick 6, Dudley 2, Taflinger 2). Total fouls — Westville 4, Oakwood 14. Fouled out — Harrison. Technical fouls — none.
