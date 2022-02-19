GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team made the most of hosting a first round IHSA Class 1A regional game on Saturday with a 71-60 win over Judah Christian.
Cale Steinbaugh had 30 points to lead the Buffaloes, who had a 38-24 halftime lead, while Jace Bina and Kaden Mingee each had 17 points and Cameron Steinbaugh added seven.
The Buffaloes will move on to semifinal action on Wednesday in Champaign against St. Thomas More.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 71, Judah Christian 60
Judah Christian (60) — Bailey 3 4-5 12, Brown 0 0-1 0, Beck 8 2-2 20, Payan 7 3-6 21, Limanto 0 0-0 0, Kasbergen 2 0-0 4, Rahlig 1 0-0 2, Tischatter 0 0-0 0, Kursell 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 10-16 60.
Geo-RF (71) — Jace Bina 6 0-0 17, Cameron Steinbaugh 3 1-3 7, Cale Steinbaugh 9 12-16 30, Kaden Mingee 5 4-5 17, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 17-26 71.
Judah Christian;9;15;15;21;—;60
Geo-RF;18;20;9;24;—;71
3-point field goals — Judah Christian 8 (Payan 4, Beck 2, Bailey 2); Geo-RF 8 (Bina 5, Mingee 3). Total fouls — Judah Christian 20 Geo-RF 18. Fouled out — Kasbergen, Limantato. Technical fouls — none.
