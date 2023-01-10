GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team built a big halftime lead and went on to beat Watseka 49-35 on Tuesday.
JJ Hall led the Buffaloes with 17 points, while Cameron Steinbaugh had 12 points, Aaron Maquet had eight and A'Jhon Watson added six.
The Buffaloes will play Hoopeston Area on Saturday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Watseka 35
Watseka (35) — Hagen 3 2-2 9, Quinn Starkey 1 0-0 2, James Newell 1 0-1 2, Evan LaBelle 1 0-0 2, Mason Galyen 1 0-1 2, Tucker Milk 6 0-1 12, Myles Lynch 3 0-0 6, Bricen Walwer 0 0-0 0, Payton Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Dane Martin 0 0-0 0, Caden Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-5 35.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (49) — A'Jhon Watson 2 2-3 6, Cameron Steinbaugh 4 2-6 12, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 1 0-0 3, Logan Hummel 1 0-0 3, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 3 1-2 8, Kevin Morgan 0 0-0 0, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0, JJ Hall 7 3-6 17. Totals: 28 12-18 72.
Watseka;2;6;16;11;—;35
Geo-RF;14;15;11;9;— ;49
3-point field goals — Watseka 1 (Hoy 1); Geo-RF 5 (Steinbaugh 2, Latoz, Hummel, Maquet). Total fouls — Watseka 15, Geo-RF 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.