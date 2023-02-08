GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team was able to beat Fisher 51-48 on Wednesday in non-conference action.
Cameron Steinbaugh had 21 for the Buffaloes, who broke away from an 11-11 first quarter tie, while Aaron Maquet had 15, Logan Hummel had eight and JJ Hall added seven.
The Buffaloes will travel to Hoopeston Area on Friday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51, Fisher 48
Fisher (48) — Hopkins 2 2-2 7, Grant 4 0-2 10, Zwilling 1 0-0 2, Unzicker 0 0-0 0, Lutz 6 2-2 14, Hinton 1 0-0 2, Epperson 0 0-0 0, Proft 2 0-0 4, Litman 2 1-2 5, Todd 1 2-4 4. Totals: 19 7-12 48.
Geo-RF (51) — Cameron Steinbaugh 6 9-16 21, Logan Hummel 4 0-0 8, Aaron Maquet 6 1-5 15, Jase Latoz 0 0-0 0, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 1 5-11 7. Totals: 17 15-32 51.
Fisher;11;9;11;17;—;48
Geo-RF;11;15;8;17;— ;51
3-point field goals — Fisher 3 (Grant 2, Hopkins); Geo-RF 2 (Maquet 2). Total fouls — Fisher 20, Geo-RF 15. Fouled out — Lutz, Todd, Latoz. Technical fouls — none.
