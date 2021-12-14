MILFORD — The Milford boys basketball team hit a school-record 15 3-pointers with seven of them in the first quarter in a 81-50 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday.
Adin Portwood had 21 points for the Bearcats, while Andrew White had 20, Sawyer Laffoon had 11, Nick Warren had 10 and Will Teig added nine.
Cale Steinbaugh had 31 points for the Buffaloes, while Kaden Mingee had eight and Cameron Steinbaugh added six points.
Milford starts play at the Watseka Holiday Tournament against LaSalette Academy on Thursday, while Georgetown-Ridge Farm will start play at the BSN Classic on Dec. 27.
At Milford
Milford 81, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50
Geo-RF (50) — Jace Bina 0 0-0 0, Cameron Steinbaugh 2 2-2 6, Cale Steinbaugh 8 11-14 31, Kaden Mingee 2 4-4 8, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 1 0-0 2, Larry Brown 1 0-0 3, JJ. Hall 0 0-0 0, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 17-20 50.
Milford (81) — Sawyer Laffoon 3 2-2 11, Andrew White 6 2-2 20, Carson Shields 0 0-1 0, Gavin Schunke 1 0-0 3, RJ Mann 1 0-0 3, Will Teig 4 1-2 9, Carter Borgers 1 0-0 2, Adin Portwood 8 2-3 21, Nick Warren 4 1-1 10, Tevon Longest 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 8-11 81.
Geo-RF;8;17;10;15;—;50
Milford;30;18;25;8;—;81
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 5 (Cale Steinbaugh 4, Brown); Milford 15 (White 6, Laffoon 3, Portwood 3, Schunke, Mann, Warren). Total fouls — Geo-RF 17, Milford 15. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — Warren, Milford bench.
