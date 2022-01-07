GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team broke away from Salt Fork in the second quarter as the Buffaloes won 59-43.
Cale Steinbaugh had 35 points for the Buffaloes, who was tied at 14-14 at the first quarter, but outscored the Storm 22-5 in the second quarter, while Kaden Mingee had 17 and Jace Bina added five points.
Camden Smooth had 19 points for Salt Fork, while Blake Norton had 12 and Colden Earles and Jameson Remole each had six points.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59, Salt Fork 43
Salt Fork (43) — Colden Earles 3 0-0 6, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 8 3-5 19, Jameson Remole 2 0-0 6, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 0-0 12, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-5 43.
Geo-RF (59) — Jace Bina 2 0-0 5, Cameron Steinbaugh 1 0-4 2, Cale Steinbaugh 11 13-13 35, Kaden Mingee 5 3-4 17, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Brandon Pigg 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 16-21 59.
Salt Fork;14;5;13;11;—;43
Geo-RF;14;22;6;17;—;59
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Remole 2, Norton 2); Geo-RF 5 (Mingee 4, Bina). Total fouls — Salt Fork 18, Geo-RF 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
