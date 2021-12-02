ST. JOSEPH — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team found a way to get past LaSalette Academy 44-43 on Thursday at the Toyota of Danville Classic.
Cale Steinbaugh had 19 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kaden Mingee had 10 points, Zack Roach had nine points and Jace Bina added five.
Joseph DeArtola had 14 for LaSalette, while Stephen Deister added 11.
The Buffaloes are 2-0 in the Classic and will face another 2-0 team in Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond on Friday.
At St. Joseph
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 44, LaSalette Academy 43
Geo-RF (44) — Jace Bina 1 2-2 5, Cameron Steinbaugh 0 1-2 1, Cale Steinbaugh 6 6-7 19, Kaden Mingee 2 4-7 10, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Zack Roach 3 0-0 9. Totals: 12 13-18 44.
LaSalette (43) — Stephen Deister 3 3-6 11, Joseph Martin 2 0-0 6, Matthew Romero 1 0-0 3, Eamon Martin 2 0-0 6, Darrell Wong 1 0-0 3, Derwin Wilson 0 0-0 0, Joseph De Artorla 5 0-0 14, Charles Prather 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-6 43.
Geo-RF;10;7;13;14;—;44
LaSalette;9;6;18;10;—;43
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 7 (Roach 3, Mingee 2, Cale Steinbaugh, Bina); LaSalette 12 (De Artola 4, Deister 2, Joseph Martin 2, Eamon Martin 2, Romero, Wong). Total fouls — Geo-RF 12, LaSalette 16. Fouled out — Cameron Steinbaugh, Deister, Joseph Martin. Technical fouls — none.
