GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team took the early lead, but could not hold on to it as the Buffaloes lost to Notre Dame De La Salette 47-39 on Friday.
A'Jhon Watson had 11 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Jace Latoz had 10 points, Aaron Maquet had nine and Cameron Steinbaugh added six.
The Buffaloes will take on Fisher on Thursday.
At Georgetown
Notre Dame De La Salette 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39
La Salette (47) — Blood 1 4-7 6, Lorina 0 0-0 0, Fitzpatrick 3 0-0 8, Martin 4 2-2 13, Prather 5 5-6 15, Romero 2 0-0 5, Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 11-15 47.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (39) — A'Jhon Watson 4 3-4 11, Cmaeron Steinbaugh 3 0-0 6, Jace Latoz 2 0-0 10, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 3 1-1 9, JJ Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-7 39.
LaSalette;3;21;12;11;—;47
Geo-RF;8;7;10;14;— ;39
3-point field goals — La Salette 6 (Martin 3, Firtzpatrick 2, Romero); Geo-RF 4 (Latoz 2, Maquet 2). Total fouls — La Salette 5, Geo-RF 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
