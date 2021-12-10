GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team survived early struggle to get past Westville on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Cale Steinbaugh had 32 points for the Buffaloes, who were down 14-13 after the first quarter but outscored the Tigers 17-5 in the second quarter, while Kaden Mingee had 14 points and Jace Bina added seven.
Kamden Maddox led Westville with 17 points, while Drew Wichtowski had nine, Bryce Burnett had eight points and Landen Haurez added seven points.
The Buffaloes will face Cissna Park on Saturday, while the Tigers will face Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56, Westville 49
Westville (49) — Cole Maxwell 1 1-2 4, Landen Haurez 3 0-0 7, Will Terry 1 0-0 2, Drew Wichtowski 3 3-4 9, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 8 0-0 17, Quentin Bina 1 0-0 2, Bryce Burnett 3 2-2 8. Totals: 20 6-8 49.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (56) — Jace Bina 2 2-2 7, Cameron Steinbaugh 1 1-6 3, Cale Steinbaugh 9 11-14 32, Kaden Mingee 5 2-2 14, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 16-24 56.
Westville;14;5;13;17;—;49
Geo-RF;13;17;11;15;— ;56
3-point field goals — Westville 3 (Maxwell, Haurez, Maddox); Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6 (Cale Steinbaugh 3, Mingee 2, Bina). Total fouls — Westville 16, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10. Fouled out — Wichtowski. Technical fouls — none.
