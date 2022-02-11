GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh scored 26 of his game-high 34 points as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team beat Hoopeston Area 66-50.
Kaden Mingee had 12 points for the Buffaloes, who was down 30-26 at halftime, while Cale Steinbaugh had nine and Bryson Pigg added six points.
Ben Brown had 20 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Anthony Zamora and Nick Hofer each had 10 points and Preston Van de Veer added eight.
The Cornjerkers will play Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday, while the Buffaloes will play Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 66, Hoopeston Area 50
Hoopeston Area (50) — Wyatt Eisenmann 1 0-0 2, Nick Hofer 4 0-0 10, Preston Van de Veer 3 0-0 8, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Anthony Zamora 4 2-2 10, Ben Brown 8 4-8 20, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-10 50.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (66) — Jace Bina 1 1-2 3, Cameron Steinbaugh 2 5-7 9, Cale Steinbaugh 11 11-11 34, Kaden Mingee 4 0-1 12, Zak Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 3 0-0 6, JJ Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 17-21 66.
Hoopeston;17;13;5;15;—;50
Geo-RF;17;9;19;21;— ;66
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 4 (Hofer 2, Van de Veer 2); Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6 (Mingee 4, Cale Steinbaugh 2). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 16, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13. Fouled out — Hofer, Pigg. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.