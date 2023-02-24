PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship
At Armstrong
Salt Fork 56, St. Thomas More 42
Salt Fork (56) — Ty Smoot 2 0-0 5, Jameson Remole 0 2-3 2, Blake Hettmansberger 3 0-2 6, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 6 2-4 14, Hayden Chew 1 3-4 5, Garrett Taylor 9 4-7 22. Totals: 22 11-20 56.
St. Thomas More (42) — Peace Bumba 5 2-2 12, Wilson Kirby 5 0-0 15, Andrew Tay 1 0-0 2, Ryan Hendrickson 3 0-0 6, Owen Yeager 2 0-0 4, Jose Andino-Guerra 0 0-0 0, Matt DeLorenzo 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 2-2 42.
Salt Fork;12;13;13;18;—;56
STM;5;7;7;23;— ;42
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Smoot); St. Thomas More 6 (Kirby 5, DeLorenzo). Total fouls — Salt Fork 13, St. Thomas More 16. Fouled out — Norton, Bumba. Technical fouls — none.
IHSA Class 2A Regional Championship
At Bismarck
St. Joseph-Ogden 74, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 51
SJO (74) — Collin Thomey 0 0-0 0, Tanner Jacob 2 0-0 5, Maddux Carter 0 0-0 0, Coy Taylor 2 0-0 5, Logan Smith 1 0-0 3, Tanner Siems 5 0-0 11, Lackey 0 0-0 0, Caleb Ochs 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, McGwire Atwood 2 1-1 5, Ty Pence 18 2-3 45, Swanson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 3-43 74.
BHRA (51) — Micah Stanford 2 3-3 7, Ayden Ingram 3 0-0 7, Hayden Rice 4 0-0 11, Chaz Dubois 1 2-2 4, Brett Meidel 4 4-6 12, Isaiah Tidwell 4 2-6 10, Caden Keleminic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-17 51.
SJO;18;21;18;17;—;74
BHRA;10;13;15;13 ;— ;51
3-point field goals — SJO 11 (Pence 7, Jacob, Taylor Smith, Siems); BHRA 4 (Rice 3, Ingram). Total fouls — SJO 15, BHRA 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.