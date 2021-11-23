DANVILLE — The Fountain Central boys basketball team defeated Notre Dame De La Salette 57-46 at the Topper Classic on Tuesday.
Mason Larkin led the Mustangs with 14 points, while Luke Foxworthy and Carter Merryman each had eight, Ely Thompson had seven and Will Harmon, Koby Wolf and Imanol Barradas each had six.
Joe Martin had 18 points for Notre Dame De La Salette, while Steven Diester had 11 points.
The Mustangs will face Schlarman Academy on Friday.
At Danville
Fountain Central 57, Notre Dame de La Salette 46
Fountain Central (57) — Will Harmon 2 2-3 6, Jared McCarthy 0 0-2 0, Brayden Prickett 0 0-0 0, Koby Wolf 2 1-2 6, Issac Gayler 1 0-0 2, Luke Foxworthy 4 0-1 8, Ely Thompson 2 2-2 7, Carter Merryman 4 0-1 8, Imanol Barradas 1 4-4 6, Mason Larkin 6 1-2 14. Totals: 22 10-17 57.
Notre Dame De La Salette (46) — Diester 5 1-3 11, Joe Martin 6 5-8 18, Romero 1 0-0 3, E. Martin 0 0-0 0, Wong 0 0-0 0, Wilson 2 1-2 5, De Artola 3 1-2 9, Blood 0 0-0 0, Prather 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-15 46.
F. Central;9;19;10;19;—;57
De La Salette;14;11;9;12;— ;46
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 3 (Wolf, Thompson, Larkin); Notre Dame De La Salette 4 (De Artola 2, Romero, Joe Martin). Total fouls — Fountain Central 18, Notre Dame De La Salette 18. Fouled out — Foxworthy, Harmon, DeArtola, Wilson. Technical fouls — none.
