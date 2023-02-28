VEEDERSBURG, Ind. – The opening game in 1A Sectional 54 was between host Fountain Central and the Attica Red Ramblers.
The contest was a rematch of one back in December that saw the Mustangs take a 63-15 win and there was more of the same in this one with Fountain Central winning 58-8.
Given that the Mustangs are ranked #4 in 1A in Indiana and Attica has not won a game this season, the outcome was no surprise, but both teams rewarded their fans by playing hard.
Fountain Central (20-4) came out pressing to try to establish some early dominance and it worked.
The Red Ramblers (0-22) turned the ball over twice – leading to Mustang baskets – before ever being able to get the ball across the half court line.
Attica coach Derrick Milenkoff knew the press was coming as every team the Ramblers play wants to use it because it is on the offensive end where his team struggles.
He was directing traffic as his team tried to advance the ball, but early in the game, the Mustangs were simply too quick and forced turnovers or missed shots.
“If we only could put the ball in the basket,” lamented Milenkoff, “we’d be okay. Our defense played well, but we can’t score.”
Proof of how well the Ramblers played defense is reflected in how Fountain Central scored many of their points in the first half.
“I haven’t seen the numbers, but we must have controlled the rebounding,” Greg Dean, the Mustang head coach said. “We got second, third and fourth chances and that led to a lot of our scoring.”
However, it also pointed out that the Mustangs, except on fast breaks, were not playing as well as usual against the multiple defenses used by Attica.
Fountain Central put up 17 first-quarter points, including nine from Isaac Gayler who led the team with 26 points on the night.
Attica got one point late in the period on a free throw by Kyler Stamper for a 17-1 score.
Early in that quarter, Mason Larkin, the starting center for Mustangs crashed to the ground and did not play for the rest of game, but afterwards said he would be fine for Friday’s contest.
The second quarter started with Caleb Crowder getting a steal and lay-up for Attica, but those would be the sole points for the Ramblers in the period.
The Mustangs found their shooting eyes in the second quarter, getting treys from Koby Wolf and Brayden Prickett on their way to a 36-3 halftime lead.
With just 33 seconds gone in the third quarter, Gayler made a lay-up off a pass from Will Harmon that made the margin 35 points and triggered a running clock for the rest of the game.
Harmon, Acton and Prickett all scored in the period before Dean went to his bench and let his reserves close out the game.
Attica was able to become more aggressive against the new players, but as Milenkoff mentioned, they struggled to hit their open shots, getting only a runner from Carter Helms in a period that ended 46-5.
The Mustangs got two more treys from their bench players as Gabe McCollum and Isaac Hehmann both hit from beyond the arc.
Attica got a trey from Dane Goris to give the Ramblers eight points at the 5:47 mark of the fourth quarter, but the team was unable to score again and the contest ended 58-8.
Dean said he was pleased with how his team took control early and how well they rebounded.
“Ike [Gayler], Mason [Larkin] and Owen [Acton] all rebounded well for us tonight,” he said. “We need to rebound well as we go forward.”
Dean looked ahead, saying, “We’ve got North Vermillion next so we’ll look and see what they’ve done recently. They’ll change things and so will we on Friday.”
Milenkoff said he was proud of how his team battled through adversities all season.
“Day in and day out, they worked hard, bought in and believed,” he said. “That will pay off for them, not just in basketball, but in life.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
