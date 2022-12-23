VEEDERSBURG, Ind. – The Fountain Central boys’ basketball team captured the Bi-County Holiday Tournament title with a 49-40 win on their home court against Covington on Thursday.
It was a noteworthy win for the Mustangs as they had not won the Bi-County Tournament since the 2008-09 season and Fountain Central (7-0) had not defeated Covington in their last 17 attempts going back to their most recent win in 2012-13.
Covington (7-6) was unable to find the basket early in the contest, throwing up a couple of errant shots and turning the ball over on multiple trips down the court while the hosts were opening an 8-0 lead in the first 5:21 of the game.
Mason Larkin accounted for six of those points with Luke Foxworthy adding the other two.
Duncan Keller hit a three-pointer for Covington to stop the run and he would feed Urban Roarks for another to go along with a deuce from Dane Gerling.
Fountain Central countered with a trey from Will Harmon and baskets from Koby Wolf and Owen Acton to lead 15-8 after one quarter.
Mustang head coach Greg Dean said that early lead was essential in picking up the win.
“We got that early cushion and we ended up needing it,” he said, referring to a Trojan run late in the game.
Fountain Central continued to build on their lead, led by Larkin with a three-point play and a trey along with points from Isaac Gayler and Foxworthy.
The lead reached sixteen at 25-9, before Austin Stein of the Trojans began to attack the basket, drawing two trips to the line good for four points and then seeing Coye Ferguson add a three-point play to trim the margin to nine.
The teams traded three pointers, one by Foxworthy and one by Keller to make the score 28-19 at the intermission.
Harmon opened the third period with a pair of treys only to see Keller hit one for the Trojans before Larkin did so for Fountain Central and Keller again for the visitors.
That made it 38-27 after three periods, but then Covington made the run that Dean said his team survived because of their early cushion.
Ferguson scored five points, and then Keller added a trey towards his co-game high 18 points to cut the margin to five at 40-35 with 4:52 left in the contest.
Foxworthy came back with a pair of free throws, Larkin added a point and Harmon made a lay-up to double the lead to ten at 45-35 with 1:29 left and the Mustangs held on for the 49-40 win.
“It was a really meaningful win for us,” Foxworthy said after the game. “We like each other. We’re pretty tight and we play for each other. Nobody is selfish on this team.”
His coach said that holding Covington to 40 points showed that the Mustang defense was doing a good job.
Dean then added that he was proud of how his team survived the Covington surge that cut the margin down to five and pleased with how they raised it back up.
He also gave special mention to Foxworthy saying, “He did a good job guarding people out there. He’s also feeling more comfortable on the other end.”
Dean also gave credit to Larkin, who used his height advantage to dominate the boards, saying his rebounding, “kept them [Covington] to just one shot most of the time.”
