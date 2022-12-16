ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys basketball team had 11 players at least score as the Mustangs beat Attica 63-15.
The Mustangs will face Western Boone on Saturday.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 11:11 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.