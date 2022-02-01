ATTICA, Ind. – In a rematch of a game from twelve days earlier, Covington faced North Vermillion in the opening game of 1A Sectional 54 with the same result as before, but for different reasons.
North Vermillion (18-9) defeated Covington (7-14) by jumping out to a big early lead and playing even up from there.
In the previous meeting, according to Trojan coach Travis Brown, his team lost the rebounding battle with the Falcons and in doing so, gave up too many second chance points.
That was not the case in the contest as Covington was able to hold its own on the boards, but played give-away in the first period.
Unforced turnovers by the Trojan led to open, fast-break layups for the Falcons who jumped out to a lead of 7-0 on the way to taking the first quarter 22-9.
“It was the first sectional game for most of the girls on the team,” Brown said, “and they were nervous. When they settled down, we made it a game.”
The second period saw the Trojans score only six points while North Vermillion added ten in a quarter that saw the Falcons, and Ava Martin in particular, feast at the free throw line.
Covington managed to get the ball inside to Kali Pettit at times, but often beat the North Vermillion press only to stay sped up and not score according to Brown.
After the half, Covington seemed to find a way to keep the ball from Martin and force the Falcons to get their points from the guards.
“We fronted her and then told the other girls to close in to force her to have to pass,” Brown explained.
Covington, meanwhile, was attacking with Shiann Haymaker driving and either drawing a foul or shooting a lay-up.
When it was not Haymaker attacking, the Trojans were able to get the ball inside to either Pettit or her backup in Micah Stonecipher to cut the margin down to ten.
North Vermillion responded by sending the ball inside to Olivia Pearman instead of Martin and she either shot or kicked the ball out to Callie Naylor or Cami Pearman.
The third quarter saw the Trojans outscore the Falcons 8-3 to trail 35-23.
In the fourth quarter, Falcon coach Mark Switzer wanted his team to slow down and take time off the clock but the squad failed to do so, often trying to push a fast break to the basket instead of taking the ball back out.
“Out decision making was terrible,” Switzer said. “We won’t go far in this tournament unless we recognize the situations we’re in. We played hard, but we need to be smarter.”
In the end, both teams went to their benches and North Vermillion came out on top 47-33.
Cami Pearman had 18 points, while Martin had 17 and Olivia Pearman added seven. Pettit had 10 points, while Haymaker had nine, Stoncipher added six and Briley Peyton added five.
Switzer summed up the game by saying, “We didn’t play the way I wanted, but we got the win. We’ll be practicing this week to get ready for the next one.”
Brown said he was proud of the play of his team, not only in this game, but on the season as whole.
“We’re young but the kids kept learning all season,” he said. “I really liked the effort and attitude they had all season. We did about all we could in this game and it wasn’t enough, but I’m proud of their effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.