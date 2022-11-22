DANVILLE — Experience has its advantages in high school athletics.
Danville boys basketball coach Durrell Robinson is looking forward to them as the Vikings begin this season with seven players with previous varsity playing time under their belts.
“This group is a really strong-knit group,’’ said Robinson, as Danville will play Champaign Centennial tonight at the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament. “Actually, this is also my first group of seniors. They were freshmen when I inherited the program in the 2019-20 season.
“We come into this year with a lot of senior leadership and it’s been great.’’
The main guys filling those senior leadership roles for Danville will be guards Bryson Perez-Hinton and Jonathan Ireland along with forward O’Shawn Jones-Winslow. Another extremely experienced player for the Vikings is sophomore guard Ja’Vaughn “Diddy” Robinson, who started the majority of his games as a freshman.
“All of those guys were extremely key contributors last year,’’ Robinson said. “They gained a lot of experience, which should really help us this season.’’
Other players returning this season that got varsity experience last year including guard Javion Smith, forward Terrien Gouard and forward Quentin Alblinger.
The Vikings have also added three new guards in Devan Larkin, a transfer from Rantoul, along with T.J. Lee and Kaden Young.
“Larkin moved in late last year. He has been one of the most dedicated players and he will add another dynamic player to our team,’’ Robinson said. “Diddy, Bryson and Larkin work very well off of each other.
“And then adding those two speedsters in T.J. Lee and Kaden Young should make us a deeper team this year and allow us to play at a faster pace.’’
A year ago, the Vikings got off to a great start winning six of their first eight games, but things quickly changed and Danville ended its season with an 8-18 record.
Durrell Robinson believes a number of those losses in the final two months of the season were directly attributed to shooting woes. And that was evident in a 55-53 regional loss to Mahomet-Seymour as Danville made just 38 percent of their shots.
“We had a lot of close games that simply boiled down to us missing shots and our opponents making the same shots,’’ Robinson said. “We have really improved our shooting during the offseason.’’
And that’s another big difference this season for the Vikings.
“This is the first time in three seasons that we’ve been able to have to a regular offseason program,’’ said Durrell Robinson, referring to Covid restrictions the past two summers. “We believe that the harder you work, the better you will become.
“This majority of this team really dedicated themselves to getting better in the offseason. I’m looking forward to seeing their improvement this season.’’
The first time that coach Robinson will get to see their improvement is tonight in the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament as the Vikings will play the Champaign Centennial Chargers.
“I’m not a big fan of playing a conference team in this tournament, but we are going to find out a lot about ourselves,’’ he said. “Coach (Tim) Lavin does a great job at Centennial and they are always one of really good teams that we play every year.’’
Danville is also scheduled to play Belleville West on Wednesday and Mahomet-Seymour on Friday in the tournament with a fourth opponent on Saturday to be determined by pool-play results.
“We are going to see three different type of teams this week and it will let us know what we need to work on,’’ Durrell said.
The Vikings first home game is set for Friday, Dec. 2 when Danville hosts Chicago Ogden.
