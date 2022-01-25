DANVILLE — After seven straight losses, the Danville High School boys basketball team is still staying the course for improvement.
The group that we had coming in to the season had only three players with varsity experience,” Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “So we knew what we were dealing with and we are playing with a tough schedule, so we knew what we were dealing with. We knew there were some highs and lows, but we try to get better.”
The Vikings were close to snapping that losing streak on Friday, losing 56-54 to Champaign Centennial in overtime. Danville ended the weekend on Saturday with 46-38 loss to Chicago Heights Marian in a game where the Vikings were up 22-17 at halftime.
“Centennial is usually tough and they are a disciplined team,” Robinson said. “I have been blessed to have Chicago teams come down like Marian Heights and this is the same school that had Tyler Ulis, who plays in the NBA and his brother, Ahron, who plays at Iowa.
“We competed in both games well and we are still growing and making plays. The goal is to get better as the season goes on and if we keep working hard, wins will come and we hope we can improve because we played two opponents real well over the weekend.
Against Centennial, JaVaughn Robinson had 18 points to lead the Vikings, while Martez Rhodes had 11, Jayvin Miles and O’Shawn Jones-Winslow each had eight, Javion Smith had four and Jonathan Ireland added three points.
Jones-Winslow had nine points against Marian Heights, while Robinson had nine, Miles had seven, Ireland had six and Rhodes added four.
“JaVaughn Robinson is getting better. It is amazing to think that he was playing at North Ridge this time last year, so he has been improving and Javion Smith has stepped up in his role and has seen a lot of minutes as well.”
With four games in four days this weekend, it will be a chance for the Vikings to not only snap the losing streak, but continue the improvement process.
“It is all about competition and nothing is guaranteed these days, so we are happy to be playing,” Robinson said. “We play traditionally tough Peoria Manual at home on Friday, we go on the road to play Urbana on Saturday, we go up to Chicago to play Longwood at the Chicago Orr Shootout and we play Rantoul on Monday. So to play four games in four days is not easy, but we are also happy to play.”
With Danville playing in Chicago before this season, Robinson is ready for the team to have another playing experience against a Public League team.
“Longwood just played Chicago Curie and lost by only four points,” Robinson said. “We have already played Ogden International and the kids have already got a taste of the Public League. The style of play and refereeing is different and it will be great for them to play in that atmosphere again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.