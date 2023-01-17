DANVILLE — The debut of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork getting past Westville were two major highlights of Tuesday's play at the Vermilion County Tournament.
The Blue Devils missed play on Saturday's first day, but made up for it with an 83-29 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in their first action at Mary Miller Gym.
"Our kids were excited in coming in and playing in a new venue," BHRA coach Gary Tidwell said. "I think DACC is doing a great job of hosting, so our kids were eager to get started. It was a fun experience for them and we hope the momentum carries throughout the way."
BHRA were playing their first game since Friday's game at Lexington and were only up 13-10 after the first quarter. But the Blue Devils would outscore the Buffaloes 50-14 in the next two quarters.
"Georgetown did a good job early in the game of handling our pressure and they had a kid (Aaron Maquet) who was knocking down some early 3-pointers that kept them in it," Tidwell said. "I think our conditioning played a factor from the second quarter on."
Brett Meidel had 19 points for the Blue Devils, while Micah Stanford and Ayden Ingram each had 11 points, Caden Keleminic had eight, Ethan Dubois and Isaiah Tidwell each had seven points and Hayden Rice, Landon Leigh and Owen Miller each had six.
Maquet led the Buffaloes with nine points, while Jase Latoz had eight and JJ Hall added four points.
The Blue Devils will face Hoopeston Area on Thursday with the winner going to Saturday's final.
"They are having a solid year and they are an athletic group," Tidwell said. "They have some upperclassmen that are experienced and aggressive, so it should be a good challenge for us."
The Storm had a tougher night with a 43-41 win over Westville in the second game on Tuesday. Salt Fork used free-throws from Jameson Remole and Blake Norton in the last minute for the winning points.
"The first thing is we were really struggling in defensive and offensive execution," Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said. "Credit Westville for their offense and defense because they had a great first quarter and it was back and forth since the second quarter. It seemed like we would take a lead and they they would make a shot and take the lead."
Norton had 21 points to lead the Storm, while Garrett Taylor had 11 and Remole added eight.
"Blake stepped up tonight. He was under the weather and he showed a lot of guts and carried us in key moments," Johnson said. "Garrett could say he did not play his best game, but he was still able to score in double digits and you have to feel good about that production.
"I wasn't happy with our overall effort, but I was proud of our late-game execution and the fact we found a way to grind a win against a team that was doing well and executing at a high rate. We just found a way to grind to get a win."
Kamden Maddox had 19 points to lead Westville, while Landon Haurez had eight and Drew Wichtowski added seven.
Johnson said this game was indicative of what the tournament can bring.
"I call this tournament the Braggin Rights tournament because you have players who have played each other since they were kids and some play on travel teams and in high school you have that familiarity," Johnson said. "This tournament can't be explained with a win-loss record. If you can't bring it every night and can't find a way to win, you will be beat."
The Storm will face Oakwood on Thursday for a chance to play in Saturday's championship game. The Comets beat Armstrong-Potomac 77-45 on Tuesday as Brody Taflinger had 20 points while Dalton Hobick and Alec Harrison each had 16 and Tanner Pichon added 11. Kollin Asbury had 25 points for the Trojans while Cain Buhr added seven.
"In their first two games, they imposed themselves early offensively and defensively and you have to give them credit for how they came out of the gates," Johnson said about the Comets. "I think they are playing at a high level and we have to play better through four quarters to get the win."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.