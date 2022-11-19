Hoopeston Area’s Anthony Zamora guards Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin’s Brett Meidel in the first half of the IHSA Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals last season in Bismarck. Meidel and the Blue Devils start the season on Monday at the Topper Classic, while Zamora and the Cornjerkers will play Iroquois West on Monday at the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament.