DANVILLE — The long, winding road for the Danville High School boys basketball continues, but it is almost at an end.
The Vikings started the weekend on Friday in Big 12 action against Normal West. Danville fought hard, but lost 57-45 to the Wildcats. Ja’Vaughn Robinson had 13 points, while O’Shawn Jones-Winslow had 10, Devan Larkin had eight and Terrion Gouard added five.
“They had a quick start against us that hurt us, but as the game went on, we settled down,” Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “We had some nice runs, but they are a solid team and they answered every run. Every time we get something started, they would find a way to stop it.
“That late start hindered us and we have to stop that. We have to stop coming out of holes and against good teams, it is tough to do that.”
Danville rebounded in a big way on Saturday with a 55-15 win over Notre Dame De LaSalette. Jones-Winslow had 13 points, while Jonathan Ireland had nine points, Javion Smith had eight, Kaden Young had six, Robinson had five and Gouard and Quentin Ablinger each had four.
Robinson said the defense helped the Vikings build a great start.
“We focused on defense. We didn’t give up a basket until the buzzer in the first quarter,” Robinson said. “So we were good on defense and we kept things simple and did great on both ends.”
Robinson also got to coach against his former coach at Danville Area Community College, John Spezia.
“It’s always great to coach against one of the people who has guided you and coach Spezia guided me and I learned a lot playing for him and I will always thank him for that,” Robinson said. “When we compete, the friendship is out the door, but after the game, the friendship is back and we talked on Sunday on the phone. So things are back to normal and they will be at our shootout in February.”
The road trip for the Vikings will finally end today against Teutopolis and Robinson said the team has learned much during the trip.
“It has been growth among our team. It will be 19 games with only two at home and it has prepared us by playing in different environments,” Robinson said. “With the comradery on the bus rides, we hope to keep getting better and we end the season with home games and I hope it works to our advantage.
“They (Teutopolis) are a pretty good team. They do a good job of shooting and handling the ball. It will be another great environment for our kids to be in and play.”
After today’s game, the Vikings will finally return home on Friday to face Bloomington in Big 12 Conference action.
