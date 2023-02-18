DANVILLE — The Danville boys basketball team expected a tougher Rantoul team in Saturday's IHSA Class 3A regional opener.
But the Vikings were able to take the Eagles' best shots to come away with a 58-44 win.
"Give credit to Rantoul and we knew they were athletic and tough," Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. "They beat a good Kankakee team earlier this year and we knew they were capable. They were not going to lay down and we rebounded to the punches that they thrown. The goal was to move on and that's what we did."
The Eagles had a 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but with about 6 minutes left, senior forward O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was hit with an intentional foul. Sophomore JaVaughn Robinson hit two free-throws to take a 12-11 lead to start a 9-0 run that would last four minutes and the Vikings would have a 27-16 halftime lead.
"It's playoff time and I expect everyone to play that way," Jones-Winslow said. "Energy is everything for us. It kept us going and we responded when they played physical. Survive and advance is what we see and it is crazy come this time. Basketball is a game of runs and you have to take their best punch and then come back with a punch of their own."
"The second quarter was great because my freshman A'Jani Davis came off the bench to hit an 3," Durrell Robinson said. "We always ask for a next man up and if you get a minute, make it the best minute. We are about we over me. If you do your job, we will always get a chance."
JaVaughn Robinson had eight points in the third quarter and 24 points for the game to lead all scorers.
"We had the lead and they were trying to come back, but we didn't fold and we responded back," JaVaughn Robinson said. "They were playing more aggressive defense to try to stop us but they had pretty much the same offense as trying to get inside."
"He got in foul trouble in the second quarter and that hurt us a bit because we are better when he is on the court," Durrell Robinson said. "In the second half, he hit some big shots down the stretch and that is what he is capable of doing and he stepped up when we needed to."
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles tried to make a comeback and got within 45-41 with three minutes left, but JaVaughn Robinson hit a free-throw and added a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 49-41 and ended any final Rantoul chance.
Jones-Winslow had 11 points, while Devan Larkin added eight points for the Vikings, who played their last home game of the season.
"It was good playing at home and it was great to play in front of our fans," JaVaughn Robinson said. "We know the rims here and it was great to come here and get the win."
Conner Small had 17 points to lead Rantoul, while Jackson Adkins added nine.
The Vikings will now travel to Champaign Central on Wednesday to play top-seed Lincoln at 6 p.m. Durrell Robinson and the players believe with their recent improved play, they have a chance with the Railsplitters.
"That is the beauty of the game in that we are playing the top-seeded team," Durrell Robinson said. "We are playing our best basketball right now and just have to be the best team out there on Wednesday."
"We are going to be focused on what we are doing," Jones-Winslow said. "We played Wheaton, a team very similar to Lincoln and if we have the same mindset that we had with Wheaton, we should be able to handle business."
"I feel we can get prepared for them, we can beat them too," JaVaughn Robinson said. "We kind of know how they plan and if we can do what we are supposed to do, we can get the W."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.