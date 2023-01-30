DANVILLE — The Danville boys basketball team broke through with a 71-55 win over Rantoul on Monday.
O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had 21 points to lead the Vikings, while Demarcus Lucas had 17 points, Ja'Vaughn Robinson had 13 points, Devan Larkin had nine points and Jonathan Ireland added five.
The Vikings will return to Big 12 Conference action of Friday when they host Bloomington.
At Danville
Danville 71, Rantoul 55
Rantoul (55) — Rice 1 0-0 2, Merrell 0 0-0 0, Gawenda 2 0-0 4, Sjoken 2 4-6 8, Mcelmurry 7 1-3 19, Smith 2 2-2 7, Adkins 5 2-8 12, Duitsman 0 0-0 0, Brundage 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 10-21 55.
Danville (71) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 3 5-8 13, Devan Larkin 4 1-3 9, Bryson Perez-Hinton 0 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 10 1-2 21, Demarcus Lucas 7 2-4 17, Christian Davis 0 0-0 0, Terrion Gouard 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Ireland 2 1-2 5, Quentin Ablinger 2 0-0 4, TJ Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 10-19 71.
Rantoul;13;8;12;22;—;55
Danville;11;15;20;25;— ;71
3-point field goals — Rantoul 5 (Mcelmurry 4, Smith); Danville 3 (Robinson 2, Lucas). Total fouls — Rantoul 16, Danville 22. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
