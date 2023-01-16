DANVILLE — The Danville High School boys basketball team split road action over the weekend.
The Vikings started the weekend on Friday in Big 12 action against Normal West. Danville fought hard, but lost 57-45 to the Wildcats. Ja'Vaughn Robinson had 13 points, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had 10, Devan Larkin had eight and Terrion Gouard added five.
Danville rebounded in a big way on Saturday with a 55-15 win over Notre Dame De LaSallette. Jones-Winslow had 13 points, while Jonathan Ireland had nine points, Javion Smith had eight, Kaden Young had six, Robinson had five and Gouard and Quentin Ablinger each had four.
The Vikings will stay on the road to play Teutopolis on Tuesday.
From Friday
At Normal
Normal West 57, Danville 45
Danville (45) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4 1-4 13, Devan Larkin 3 0-0 8, Bryson Perez-Hinton 1 0-0 3, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 2 6-6 10, Terrion Gouard 2 1-2 5, Jonathan Ireland 1 0-0 3, Quentin Ablinger 0 0-0 0, TJ Lee 0 0-0 0, Christian Davis 0 0-0 0, Kaden Young 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 2-12 45.
Normal West (57) — Cupples 0 0-0 0, Camp 6 1-1 13, Moore 6 2-3 15, Sluder 2 0-0 5, Smith 6 0-0 15, Willson 2 0-0 4, Alexander 1 0-0 3, Waferman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 2-4 57.
Danville;12;12;10;11;—;45
Normal West;17;18;8;14;— ;57
3-point field goals — Danville 7 (Robinson 2, Larkin 2, Perez-Hinton, Ireland, Young); Normal West 7 (Smith 3, Moore 2, Sluder, Alexander). Total fouls — Danville 12, Normal West 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
From Saturday
At Olivet
Danville 55, Notre Dame De LaSalette 15
Danville (55) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 2 2-2 6, Javion Smith 3 0-0 8, Devan Larkin 1 0-0 2, Bryson Perez-Hinton 1 0-0 3, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3 5-6 13, Terrion Gouard 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Ireland 4 0-0 9, Manasseh Moore 0 0-0 0, Quentin Ablinger 2 0-0 4, TJ Lee 0 0-0 0, Christian Davis 0 0-0 0, Kaden Young 2 0-0 6. Totals: 20 7-8 55.
De La Salette (15) — Augustine Blood 1 0-0 2, Blaise Lorna 0 0-0 0, William Fitzpatrick 0 0-0 0, Eamon Martin 1 5-5 7, Daniel Dunagan 0 0-0 0, Daniel Bergman 0 0-0 0, Ryland Ta 0 0-0 0, Charles Prather 1 1-1 3, Matthew Romero 1 1-2 3, John Brauner 0 0-0 0, Elijah Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 7-8 15.
Danville;19;16;14;6;—;55
La Salette;3;2;4;6;— ;15
3-point field goals — Danville 8 (Young 2, Smith 2, Jones-Winslow 2, Perez-Hinton, Ireland). Total fouls — Danville 12, La Salette 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
