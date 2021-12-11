CHAMPAIGN — Combes Gymnasium on the campus of Champaign Central High School has been a house of horrors for the Danville Vikings during the last decade.
In that time, the Vikings have won two Big 12 Championships (2018 and 2019) and two regional championships (2017 and 2019) but they had lost six straight over nine seasons to Maroons on their home court.
But on a stormy Friday night, Danville exorcised its demons with a 64-51 victory over Champaign Central.
"We haven't had this experience in my time at Danville,'' said senior Martez Rhodes, who was 0-2 in his career at Champaign Central. "Some of our guys haven't played here before, so they might not realize, but this is a very important Big 12 win on the road. Hopefully, we can get plenty more this season.''
The last time a Danville team won at Champaign Central was on Feb. 25, 2012 when former multi-sport standout Dennis Hightower had a game-high 26 points in the Vikings 70-63 victory over the Maroons.
On Friday night, the Vikings (5-1 overall) used a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures to beat the Maroons. Rhodes and freshman Ja'Vaughn Robinson shared team-high honors with 15 points each, while senior JJ Miles had 14 and junior O'Shawn Jones-Winslow chipped in with 10.
"One of the things that we always talk about is 'we not me.' We have to trust each other," said Danville coach Durrell Robinson. "I thought we did a really good job of moving the ball and it was just about converting on some of those passes.
"We actually left some points off of the scoreboard with a number of missed layups, but we just kept playing good defense and battled through it.''
Unofficially, the Vikings missed six point-blank shots as their defense forced the Maroons (0-3) into 29 turnovers, which accounted for 24 points for Danville.
"We missed a lot of layups, myself included, but we turned it around on the defensive end,'' Rhodes said. "We actually score most of our points because of our defense. We can either get a turnover, which can lead to a fast-break opportunity or we force them into a bad shot and then we try to push it for a quick score.''
Robinson acknowledged it was frustrating to miss some many easy shots but he was proud that his team stuck to their philosophy.
"Our motto is OWE — outwork everyone,'' he said. "As long as we continue to work, I believe that we have a chance to win any game that we play.
"We did that tonight and we were able to overcome a lot of things.''
Robinson and Miles were playing their first-ever conference road games on Friday and the backcourt duo combined for 29 points, nine assists and eight steals.
"Those guys are our point guards and they make plays to get guys open,'' Rhodes said.
While Miles got plenty of experience this fall as Danville's starting quarterback, Friday was the first opportunity for the freshman, Robinson.
"He is wise beyond his years,'' said coach Robinson. "He is very even-keeled. He never gets rattled.
"It gives him a chance to be good and possibly elite one day.''
The coach also pointed out that Danville got some valuable minutes from its bench, including senior Anthony Gouard, who had five points, two rebounds and a steal.
"We believe that our depth is one of our keys to success,'' Robinson said. "It's never easy to win here at Central, but our guys fought through it to get a big victory.''
Danville's reward will be its first home game of the season on Tuesday night when the Vikings welcome the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans, who are rated No. 10 in Class 2A, to the Danville High Gymnasium. St. Joseph-Ogden features junior forward Ty Pence, one of the top high school players in the 2023 recruiting class. Tipoff for the JV game is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity contest tentatively set for 7:30.
Ta'shawn Butler led Central in scoring with a game-high 24 points, while Axel Baldwin finished with 12.
In Friday's JV contest, Danville defeated Champaign Central 48-46 as Corey Moore had a team-high 28 points for the Vikings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.