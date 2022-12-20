PEORIA — The Danville High boys basketball team lost to Peoria High last week and hit the road on Friday to play Peoria Notre Dame, a team that beat the Lions earlier this season.
But after losing to Peoria and St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, the Vikings were able to beat the Irish 41-38 in Big 12 Conference action.
“We play a competitive schedule to get better as the season go along and if we can get better, then the wins will come,” Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “It’s a testament for us to lose at home to Peoria High last Friday and Peoria Notre Dame just beat Peoria High and we beat Peoria Notre Dame at the Kitchen, which it is a tough place to play.”
The Vikings were down 12-0 early in the first, but battle back to only be down 15-11 and kept in pace with the Irish before out-scoring them 17-6 in the fourth quarter.
“We played with patience today,” Robinson said. “We were down 12-0 to start, but we settled down, played patient and played simple and we made enough plays to get a quality win.”
Jonathan Ireland scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth and combined with a great team defensive effort, got the win.
“He’s (Ireland) been a big key for our success. When he gets going, it is tough to stop him,” Robinson said. “He was very much needed, but we won because of our staple and that is defense. We felt we have been playing good defensively. but it had been tough for us to be consistent, but we brought it defensively and O’Shawn Jones-Winslow did a great job against Cooper Koch, who has committed to play at Iowa.”
Bryson Perez-Hinton had five points for the Vikings, while Jones-Winslow and Quentin Albinger each had four points.
The Vikings went to the Evansville Bosse shootout on Saturday and lost to the host team 70-56, dropping to 4-6 and 1-1 in the Big 12, but Robinson said it was a great chance for the team to get experience and exposure.
“We are putting these guys in a position to be successful,” Robinson said. “The Bosse Shootout is in its 11th year and it is a high-quality shootout where there have been some NBA players who have played in it. So there will be college scouts and gives us an opportunity to play in front of them and see where we are at as a team and get better.”
Ja’Vaughn Robinson had 21 points for Danville, while Jones-Winslow had 18, Devan Larkin had seven and Ireland added six.
The Vikings will travel to Galesburg on Wednesday.
