Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 40F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.