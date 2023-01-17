TEUTOPOLIS — The Danville boys basketball team ended a long road trip on Tuesday with a 69-48 loss to Teutopolis.
Ja'Vaughn Robinson had 12 points to lead the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had 10 points, Jonathan Ireland had nine and Christian Davis added five.
The Vikings will return home on Friday, where they will face Bloomington.
At Teutopolis
Teutopolis 69, Danville 48
Danville (48) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 5 0-2 12, Javion Smith 0 0-0 0, Devan Larkin 1 0-0 2, Bryson Perez-Hinton 0 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3 4-4 10, Terrion Gouard 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 3 0-0 9, Manasseh Moore 0 0-0 0, Quentin Ablinger 2 2-2 4, TJ Lee 1 0-0 2, Christian Davis 2 1-1 5, Kaden Young 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 7-9 48.
Teutopolis (69) — Brendyan Niebrugge 6 0-0 16, Caleb Bloemer 1 -0 2, Garrett Gaddis 5 2-4 12, Zac Niebrugge 0 2-2 2, Logan Roedke 0 2- 22, Joey Niebruggge 6 1-1 14, Henry Thompson 0 0-0 0, Mitche Kester 0 0-0 0, James Niebrugge 4 0-1 8, Alex Koemer 0 0-0 0, Tyler Pruemer 0 0-0 0, Austin Bloemer 1 0-0 2, Logan Lawson 0 0-0 0, Caleb Steiner 4 3-4 11. Totals: 27 10-14 69
Danville;9;18;12;9;—;48
Teutopolis;16;17;20;16;— ;69
3-point field goals — Danville 5 (Ireland 3, Robinson 2); Teutopolis 5 (Breydan Niebrugge 4, Joey Niebrugge). Total fouls — Danville 14, Teutopolis 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.