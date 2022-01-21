DANVILLE — The Danville boys basketball team fought back and forth with Champaign Centennial but the Chargers got a 56-54 win over the Vikings on Friday in Big 12 Conference action.
JaVaughn Robinson had 18 points to lead the Vikings, while Martez Rhodes had 11, Jayvin Miles and O'Shawn Jones-Winslow each had eight, Javion Smith had four and Jonathan Ireland added three points.
The Vikings will try to regroup on Saturday, when they face Chicago Heights Marian Catholic.
At Danville
Champaign Centennial 56, Danville 54
Centennial (56) — Deontrae Warren 5 4-5 14, David Hubbard 3 0-0 7, SJ Green 3 0-0 7, Adam Simmons 0 0-0 0, Jalen Coleman 1 3-3 5, Sathvik Thatikonda 1 0-0 2, Jack Young Jr. 6 6-7 18, Todd Makabu 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 13-15 56.
Danville (54) — JaVaughn Robinson 7 1-2 18, Martez Rhodes 4 3-3 11, Jayvin Miles 4 0-0 8, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 4 0-2 8, Jaivion Smith 2 0-0 4, Terrion Gouard 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 1 0-0 3, Anthony Gouard 0 0-0 0, Quenton Ablinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-7 54.
Centennial;11;13;10;12;10;—;56
Danville;12;6;12;16;8—;54
3-point field goals — Centennial 3 (Hubbard, Green, Makabu); Danville 4 (Robinson 3, Ireland). Total fouls — Centennial 8, Danville 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
