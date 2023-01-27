PEORIA — The Danville boys basketball team lost 58-50 on the road to Peoria Manual in Big 12 Conference play on Friday.
O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had 15 points to lead the Vikings, while Jonathan Ireland had 14, Devan Larkin had nine and Ja'Vaughn Robinson added eight points.
The Vikings will return home on Saturday to play Urbana.
At Peoria
Peoria Manual 58, Danville 50
Danville (50) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4 0-0 8, Devan Larkin 4 1-2 9, Bryson Perez-Hinton 0 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 6 2-4 15, Demarcus Lucas 0 0-0 0, Terrion Gouard 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Ireland 5 0-0 14, Manasseh Moore 0 0-0 0, Quentin Ablinger 1 0-0 2, TJ Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-6 50.
Manual (58) — Burse 1 0-1 2, Traffs 6 2-2 20, Tolliver 0 0-0 0, Finley 2 0-0 5, Richardson 3 5-7 11, Green 1 0-0 2, Woodson 1 0-0 2, Bailey 8 0-0 16. Totals: 22 7-10 58.
Danville;12;12;7;19;—;50
Manual;11;18;12;11;— ;58
3-point field goals — Danville 5 (Ireland 4, Jones-Winslow); Manual 7 (Traffs 6, Finley). Total fouls — Danville 13, Manual 13. Fouled out — Gouard. Technical fouls — none.
