DANVILLE — The Danville boys basketball team welcomed Normal Community on Friday in Big 12 Conference action.
The Vikings took a 18-11 first quarter lead, but the Ironmen would outscore them 41-20 the rest of the way for a 52-38 win.
Ja'Vaughn Robinson had 20 points to lead the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had six, Jonathan Ireland had five and Quentin Ablinger added three.
The Vikings will take on Peoria Richwoods on Friday.
At Danville
Normal Community 52, Danville 38
Normal Community (52) — Posse 1 2-2 5, Pratt 1 2-3 4, Slate 0 0-0 0, Roman 3 2-2 9, Meyers 3 1-2 7, Nickamp 1 0-2 2, Webler 7 3-4 17, Walker 4 0-0 8. Totals: 20 10-15 52.
Danville (38) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 6 5-5 20, Javion Smith 1 0-0 2, Devan Larkin 1 0-0 2, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3 0-1 6, Terrion Gouard 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 1 2-2 5, Quentin Ablinger 1 1-2 3, TJ Lee 0 0-0 0, Kaden Young 0 0-0 0, Christian Davis 0 0-0 2 0. Totals: 13 8-12 38.
N. Community;11;11;16;14;—;52
Danville;18;9;3;8;— ;38
3-point field goals — Normal Community 2 (Posse, Roman); Danville 4 (Robinson 3, Ireland). Total fouls — Normal Community 17, Danville 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
