PONTIAC — Bigger, faster and stronger.
That was a bad combination for the Danville Vikings in its first-round matchup at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament with fourth-seeded Chicago Curie.
The Condors simply bullied the Vikings from the opening tipoff on their way to a 71-32 triumph.
“We just got overpowered,’’ said Danville coach Durrell Robinson. “They physicality, especially on defense, just overwhelmed us. We were either turning the ball over or struggling to get off a good shot.
“Their physicality had a lot to do with that.’’
And even when the Vikings handled the Condor pressure defense, Danville struggled to capitalize as it shot just 22 percent (10-of-46) from the field.
“We weren’t finishing at the basket,’’ Robinson said. “We would get there and try to go off of just one foot. You can’t do that against a big, strong team like Curie.’’
Curie (9-3) set the tone early, taking a 16-3 lead in the first quarter that tuned in a 38-9 halftime advantage as Danville (5-7) turned the ball over 12 times in the first half.
“A lot of our turnovers led to fastbreak points for them,’’ said Robinson, who thought his team improved to second-half as they only turned the ball over five times.
The Vikings also scored 23 second-half points as senior Jonathan Ireland finished with a game-high 22.
“It’s always a honor to play a state power like Curie,’’ Robinson said. “Our hope is that this game will make us better.
“Coming to Pontiac and playing teams like Curie will allow us to find out a lot about ourselves and at the end of the day, it should make us a better team.’’
Danville falls into the consolation bracket with the loss. The Vikings will play the Warren Township Blue Devils at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.
Curie had three players in double figures as Carlos Harris and Sherod Dent Jr. shared team-high honors with 12 each, while Jeremy Harrington Jr. had 10.
